WFPK Song of the Day: Michael Kiwanuka "Floating Parade"

Michael Kiwanuka has shared the new single’ “Floating Parade,” that he made working with Danger Mouse and regular collaborator Inflo. It’s the North London musician’s first music since the release of the single track “Beautiful Life” in 2021, for the Netflix documentary “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis”

Kiwanuka shared the concept behind the song: “The song itself is loosely written about utilizing your senses to find an escape, particularly in oppressive circumstances, whether spiritually or physically. The floating parade is the metaphorical movement of taking yourself out of an uncomfortable situation and seeking comfort elsewhere, driven almost solely by the power of the mind.”

Listen below.

