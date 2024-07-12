© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Michael Kiwanuka "Floating Parade"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 12, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka releases powerful new single "Floating Parade"

Michael Kiwanuka has shared the new single’ “Floating Parade,” that he made working with Danger Mouse and regular collaborator Inflo. It’s the North London musician’s first music since the release of the single track “Beautiful Life” in 2021, for the Netflix documentary “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis”

Kiwanuka shared the concept behind the song: “The song itself is loosely written about utilizing your senses to find an escape, particularly in oppressive circumstances, whether spiritually or physically. The floating parade is the metaphorical movement of taking yourself out of an uncomfortable situation and seeking comfort elsewhere, driven almost solely by the power of the mind.”

Listen below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
