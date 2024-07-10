Russell Crowe: "I started off with big influences like David Bowie"

Russell Crowe joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his latest album under the Indoor Garden Party series, Prose and Cons, and the formation of The Gentlemen Barbers, featuring members from his previous bands 30 Odd Foot of Grunt and The Ordinary Fear of God. The Academy Award-winning actor delves into the band’s ability to traverse endless genres, his continued enjoyment in finding his own voice, and memorable moments like the time RZA joined him on stage. Crowe also shares his decision to walk away from a record deal with Tommy Mottola.

Crowe goes on to reveal the inspiration behind covering tracks by Nick Cave, Dire Straits, and Leonard Cohen on this album and the band at The Colosseum, a nod to fans of his film The Gladiator. He provides insights into his feelings about the upcoming sequel to the 2000 classic and recounts fun stories of reuniting with Michael Shannon for the upcoming film Nuremberg. Crowe also admits the surprising fact that he hasn’t seen many of his own films.

For more about Crowe’s musical journey, the eclectic Prose and Cons album, and his reflections on his acting career, tune in to the full interview above and then check out the video below.