© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song of the Day: Bright Eyes "Bells And Whistles"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 9, 2024 at 6:06 AM EDT
Nik Freitas
/
Dead Oceans
Bright Eyes


Bright Eyes Announce First New Album in Four Years With ”Bells and Whistles”


Bright Eyes, comprised of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott, have announced their new album, Five Dice, All Threes, will be arriving September 20 via Dead Oceans. This is their first album in four years. The new project is the band’s 10th studio album and features guest performances from Cat Power, The National’s Matt Berninger and The So So Glos’ Alex Orange Drink.

The first preview is the video for the new song, “Bells and Whistles.” Conor Oberst shared: “This is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny. And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.”

Watch below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.