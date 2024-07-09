WFPK Song of the Day: Bright Eyes "Bells And Whistles"

Bright Eyes, comprised of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott, have announced their new album, Five Dice, All Threes, will be arriving September 20 via Dead Oceans. This is their first album in four years. The new project is the band’s 10th studio album and features guest performances from Cat Power, The National’s Matt Berninger and The So So Glos’ Alex Orange Drink.

The first preview is the video for the new song, “Bells and Whistles.” Conor Oberst shared: “This is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny. And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.”

Watch below.

