Maya Hawke: "I wrote a lot of this record while making Wildcat in Louisville"

Maya Hawke catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Chaos Angel, her third album. The Stranger Things actress shares that some of the songs were written while making the movie Wildcat, about the life of Flannery O’Connor, and how her own life drifted into the lyrics 🌟. Interestingly, the album's opening dialogue comes from a psychic session she had with a pair of witches when she was 11 years old, who wanted to put her inside a golden bubble 🔮✨.

Hawke goes on to consider the mantras threaded throughout the record, her bouts of insomnia 🌙, and how an Allen Ginsberg quote reflects our separation of good and bad 📝. She also provides an update on filming the final season of Stranger Things 🎬.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.