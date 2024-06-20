The Struggle of Depression and Anxiety Finds Release in New Song by Sam Tabor

Louisville artist Sam Tabor just released a video for his new song "Not Coming Home". I'm not on YouTube very much or maybe I would've known about him sooner like his 1.5 million subscribers! I asked Sam to tell me more about himself and the new song:

"The song is about my internal struggle with depression and anxiety. I really wanted to write a "western duel" type of song, and decided to write it about the doubts my anxiety has given me over the past 10 years, but ultimately prevailing in the end.

As far as my background, I'm from the Louisville area and am mainly known for making YouTube content for the past 12 years. It started with skateboarding, went into the gaming world and now I make all kinds of videos. Even longer than YouTube though, I've been writing and making music. It's truly the biggest passion of mine, and a lot more music is coming within the next few months."

The video for "Not Coming Home" features Sam on guitar and vocals, Blakeley Burger on fiddle, and Isaac May on banjo. The song is now streaming everywhere.