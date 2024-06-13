Win tickets to see Band of Horses on July 2
They make a stop at the Mercury Ballroom with Cincinnati-based Carriers.
91.9 WFPK presents Band of Horses at the Mercury Ballroom on Tuesday, July 2 — and we have your chance to WIN TICKETS!
Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.