Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield: "My favorite singer on earth is Michael Stipe"

Katie Crutchfield catches up with Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Tigers Blood, the latest album from Waxahatchee. The singer-songwriter shares how writing on the road for the first time inspired many of the album’s stories. She reflects on the intersection of her artistic journey and personal life, and how the songs on the album serve as a collective self-evaluation.

Crutchfield goes on to express her love for contradictions and reveals that she originally wrote the song “365” with Wynonna Judd in mind. She also talks about her admiration for R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, whom she considers her favorite vocalist.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.