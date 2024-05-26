© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield: "My favorite singer on earth is Michael Stipe"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 26, 2024 at 10:56 AM EDT

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield on Tigers Blood, Road Writing, & Michael Stipe As Her Favorite Singer

Katie Crutchfield catches up with Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Tigers Blood, the latest album from Waxahatchee. The singer-songwriter shares how writing on the road for the first time inspired many of the album’s stories. She reflects on the intersection of her artistic journey and personal life, and how the songs on the album serve as a collective self-evaluation.

Crutchfield goes on to express her love for contradictions and reveals that she originally wrote the song “365” with Wynonna Judd in mind. She also talks about her admiration for R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, whom she considers her favorite vocalist.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
See stories by Kyle Meredith
