WFPK Video Vault: S.G. Goodman

Louisville Public Media
Published May 21, 2024 at 1:33 PM EDT

Kentucky native @S.G.Goodman stole our hearts the second we heard her vivid portraits of living in small town America. Here she delivers an intimate set of song and stories in the latest release from the WFPK Video Vault.

Performing for a WFPK MembersOnly in November 2023, Goodman opens with her single "Space and Time" off her debut album, followed by "Teeth Marks" from her sophomore album of the same name. She then closes with an as-yet unreleased song called "Solitaire"

Catch her with her full band at WFPK Waterfront Wednesday on May 29th!

Support for WFPK's 2024 MembersOnly Concerts is provided in part by PNC.
