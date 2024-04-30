WFPK Song of the Day: Chris Stapleton "I Should Have Known It"

Contemporary Country and Americana music artists have come together to pay tribute to a rock icon who has been highly influential on their careers. Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty features superstar artists including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley, George Strait, Luke Combs, Wynonna Judd, Lainey Wilson as well as Heartbreakers Mike Campbell & Benmont Tench and more.

Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is rightfully included in the all-star lineup and is the perfect choice to cover Petty’s big riff rocker, “I Should Have Known It.” While not considered a major hit, the song appeared on Petty’s 2010 album Mojo and was a fan favorite in concert. Stapleton captures the raw essence of the original while adding his gritty country spirit. Listen below.

The tribute disc is set for release on June 21 via Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate.

