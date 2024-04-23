Rock & Roll Rewind: Birds of Chicago

c d kaplan is a rock & roll lifer. He’s got stories. Lots of stories. Here’s another.

There are many wondrous happenstances that can come when

going to a concert.

The Clifton Center was the site in 2014 of my favorite unknown discovery ever.

The blessing of a previously unknown act that rings my chimes to this day.

Opening for the Carolina Chocolate Drops was Birds of Chicago.

The Film Babe and sat there mesmerized, smitten from the get go.

The band formed in 2012, and was essentially the wife and husband duo

Allison Russell -- yes, the current rage as a solo -- and JT Nero, with a

revolving band of supporting musicians.

Nero a/k/a Jeremy Lindsay wrote most of the tunes on their eponymously

titled first album. Most often sweet. Occasionally obtuse. Thought

provoking, as in "Old Calcutta."

Oh I say rock and roll is dead and in its grave/ but you said what about the

baby being threatened by a viper/ who slipped in a window in old Calcutta/SOS San Nicola mayday na-na-na-na-na-na-namaste

His is a sonorous voice. When paired with the lovely and beguiling stylings

of Russell, the harmonies morph entrancing. How their voices meld joyous.

Such that you immediately wonder: Why isn't this group really famous,

headlining major venues?

Which are not only the thoughts of those of us under their spell, but of

major players in the industry.

Like Joe Henry, whose credits include producing Emmylou Harris, Solomon

Burke, Allen Toussaint and Elvis Costello among others, who directed

their next album, "Real Midnight."

The band, like many, didn't survive the cultural ravages of COVID.

But Russell's solo career is in flight. She's gaining popularity with her

"secular gospel." When I saw her last spring, her hubby came out for one

tune.

She's great, make no mistake, but my oh my how I miss Birds of Chicago.

Fortunately I've got their albums. And there's always the streaming thing.

Their tunes more often than not, like just now as I write, get me on my feet to swing and sway with a smile as wide as sunrise.

I wish you flying dreams/ I wish you flying dreams/ I wish you flying dreams/I wish you flying dreams/

