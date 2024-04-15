WFPK Song of the Day: Rainbow Kitten Surprise "Superstar"

It’s been six long years since their last album. North Carolina based indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise have announced their new album, LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX, will be available May 10th on Elektra Records. The highly-anticipated album ponders life’s ups and downs, and traces the turbulent trajectory of relationships, painted out loud in hues of pop, electronic, rock, and hip-hop.

As a preview, the band has shared the effervescent, lead single, “Superstar,” accompanied by a music video directed by Matthew DeLisi below.

After years of struggling with her own mental health that resulted in writer’s block, on-stage episodes, and tour cancellations, Rainbow Kitten Surprise singer/songwriter/frontperson Ela Melo was properly diagnosed and treated in 2023, vastly improving her quality of life. As if suddenly struck by creative intervention, songs once again poured out of her, writing at least one a day for an entire year and forming the backbone of their 22-track new album, Love Hate Music Box.

