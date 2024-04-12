© 2024 Louisville Public Media

The Liberated Woman's Songbook by Dawn Landes Brings The Past To The Present

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:17 PM EDT
The Liberated Woman's Songbook by Dawn Landes
Dawn Landes
The Liberated Woman's Songbook by Dawn Landes

From Louisville but now living in North Carolina, singer-songwriter Dawn Landes just released her new concept album called The Liberated Woman's Songbook. She took a deep dive into the past finding songs written by women about their struggles from the 1850's to the 1970's. Some songs deal with labor and unions, some with being tied to home life and no say in economic and social affairs or the rights of one's own body. Unfortunately, some of these songs still ring true in the 21st Century of America.

Dawn brought her friend and accompanying guitarist Chris Rodahaffer to the WFPK studio before her show at 21C Museum Hotel this Friday night (4/12) that will benefit The Louisville Folk School and played a couple of the songs live for us. She also spoke about what inspired this new album and how it came together. Below, you can watch her video of the song "Hard Is The Fortune of All Womankind".

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
