Joe Kerry on End of Beginning & Stranger Things: "Its time to rediscover who I am"

Joe Keery joins Kyle Meredith for a discussion about his recent viral success with his 2022 album Decide, released under his Djo moniker. The actor and musician shares his thoughts on the unexpected resurgence of the song "End of the Beginning" on TikTok, reflecting on the evolution of his music and the personal growth he's experienced since its initial release. Keery also touches on the significance of the song in his own journey, drawing inspiration from his past while paying homage to artists like Annie Lennox.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Keery dives into his recent acting roles, including his portrayal of a complex character in the film Marmalade, directed by Keir O'Donnell. He discusses the challenges and rewards of embodying different types of characters, as well as his experience working on the latest season of Fargo. Keery also shares insights into his decision to explore diverse roles and break away from his iconic character in Stranger Things.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.