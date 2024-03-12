WFPK Song of the Day: Sheryl Crow "Digging In The Dirt" (featuring Peter Gabriel)

Sheryl Crow has released her cover of Peter Gabriel’s 1992 classic “Digging In The Dirt.” The track comes from Crow's upcoming 11th album, Evolution, which will be released on March 29. Making this re-imagining extra special is Gabriel appearing as guest vocalist.

“Peter's song is the one that started me on this whole process of making my new album," said Crow. "It was the first song I brought to (album producer) Mike Elizondo. The idea of self-examination to understand our wounds and flaws and how they affect our daily lives really resonated with me, because that process can lead to self-healing. But it can be messy, and it feels like digging in the dirt. Peter’s lyrics express that so beautifully, with this ridiculous groove driving underneath.”

"When he agreed to sing on my cover of Digging In The Dirt, it just blew me away, and ironically, it ended up being the last song we finished for the album. It’s such an honor to have him perform on this song which really means so much to me, and there is nobody in the world who sings like Peter Gabriel”.

Gabriel posted on Facebook, “I was delighted when Sheryl Crow told me she was going to do her own version of Digging In The Dirt. It sounds great - and was a real pleasure to sing along to. I think Sheryl and Mike Elizondo have done a brilliant job putting all this together. It deserves to grow wings.” - PG

The song is available to stream now but will only be available on the digital deluxe album.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

