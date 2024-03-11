WFPK Song of the Day: Lake Street Dive "Good Together"

Lake Street Dive have announced their eighth full-length album, Good Together, with the release of the title track. The joyous, high-spirited song features a duet between vocalist Rachael Price and keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss. The album is set for release June 21st on Fantasy Records.

This latest project has been described by the group as “joyful rebellion,” a conscious effort to bridge social division and soothe contemporary distress with focused enthusiasm. The Boston-based band have also shared news of their upcoming extensive Good Together Tour starting June 14th.

“There’s a lot to be angry about in the world right now, a lot of pain and rage and divisiveness, but it isn’t sustainable to constantly live in that anger—you need something else to keep you going,” says drummer Mike Calabrese. “Joy is a great way to sustain yourself, and we wanted to encourage everyone to stay aware of that. In a way this album is our way of saying, ‘Take your joy very seriously.’”

Lake Street Dive on the Good Together Tour:

“We’re going on our biggest tour yet!!! It’s gonna be a big ol’ party all around the United States and Canada and EVERYONE is invited! Looking for a place where you can get together with friends and strangers and dance the night away? Help is on the way! We cannot wait to set sail on this epic musical adventure. See you soon!”

