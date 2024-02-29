© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: Suzanne Vega "Left Of Center"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST

Suzanne Vega finds a larger audience thanks to John Hughes

It was just months after the release of her self-titled debut album in 1986 that the John Hughes film Pretty in Pink hit the movie screens. Suzanne Vega had been asked to write a song for the project, and she along with co-writer Steve Addabbow delivered “Left Of Center

Vega was well-known in New York coffee houses and college radio audiences, but the inclusion of the song in the film and soundtrack album helped to raise Vega’s status within “alternative” music circles in the US, while also increasing her name recognition with the mainstream.

The song features Joe Jackson on piano and was released as a single in May of 1986.

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons