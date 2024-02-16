© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Matthew Sweet "I've Been Waiting"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:20 AM EST

It's one of many great tracks from Matthew Sweet's classic album Girlfriend

Matthew Sweet’s third album, Girlfriend, is considered to be a near-perfect power pop masterpiece. The album, released in 1991, is often rated as one of the best albums from the 90’s. The 15 track album was written following his divorce in 1989. Hit songs included the title track, “Divine Intervention,” “Evangeline,” “Looking At The Sun,” and Today’s ear X-tacy – “Ive Been Waiting.”

The song was inspired when his then potential girlfriend, Lisa, was traveling long distance from New York to meet up with Sweet in Nebraska. It was his anticipation that inspired him to write "I've Been Waiting" the day before she arrived. Apparently it was worth the wait. Matthew and Lisa later married.

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.
Music
