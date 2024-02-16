© 2024 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: The Decemberists "Burial Ground"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:23 AM EST
The Decemberists
Holly Andres
/
press photo
The Decemberists

The Decemberists return with their first new music in six years

It’s been a long time coming, but The Decemberists have shared “Burial Ground,” their first new song in six years. It’s a jangly, Byrds-like pop song with horns that features The Shins’ James Mercer on backing vocals.

In a press release, frontman Colin Meloy says, “‘Burial Ground’ is in that time-honored pop song tradition, a paean to hanging out in graveyard. The melody hook came to me in a dream and I hummed it into my phone on waking. Most dream-songs are bad; this was the exception.”
Listen below:

There’s been no mention of a new album, but along with the new track, The Decemberists have also announced an extensive Spring and Summer tour of North America, starting at the end of April.

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
