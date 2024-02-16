listen hear! Song of the Day: The Decemberists "Burial Ground"

It’s been a long time coming, but The Decemberists have shared “Burial Ground,” their first new song in six years. It’s a jangly, Byrds-like pop song with horns that features The Shins’ James Mercer on backing vocals.

In a press release, frontman Colin Meloy says, “‘Burial Ground’ is in that time-honored pop song tradition, a paean to hanging out in graveyard. The melody hook came to me in a dream and I hummed it into my phone on waking. Most dream-songs are bad; this was the exception.”

Listen below:

There’s been no mention of a new album, but along with the new track, The Decemberists have also announced an extensive Spring and Summer tour of North America, starting at the end of April.

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

