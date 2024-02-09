Quiet Confidence is about to make waves in the alt pop scene with debut album

Louisville musician and songwriter Ryan Lane is about to release his debut album of alt pop originals under the name Quiet Confidence and we are confident it's going to make loud waves in the alt pop music scene. Almost every song is full of great hooks and infectious grooves and stadium-ready for thousands to sing along. The new self-titled album comes out on March 9, 2024 with a release show at The Mag Bar and special guests Yellow Cellophane, Casey Powell, and Half Nelson.

Like many current post-pandemic releases these days, Quiet Confidence was born during quarantine in 2020. As a frontline healthcare worker, he wrote to keep himself sane during that difficult time. From Ryan about the album:

"I started working on this album during COVID quarantine in 2020 and slowly developed into what it is now. The first song might be the most meaningful song on the album. It introduces the album and asks the listener with a friendly "what do you say?". Meaning, 'what do you say...' you come along with me and we listen to some music while forgetting about the world for a while? And simultaneously sincerely asking the seemingly rhetorical question, 'what do you say...' when the world is broken and hurting right now because of the pandemic. This song is a cathartic release for me and a reminder that 'sometimes it gets hard' and that's why I continue to write, release, and perform music. To help me through tough times. To share in shouting along to your favorite song with friends. To just head banging or playing some air drums for a while. To dance like no one's watching. In my opinion, I think we can all use just a little more of all of the above from time to time."

Quiet Confidence released an album sampler called iyktyk which you can hear below. You can also view the official video for the single "Body Language".