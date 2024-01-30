IT'S ALIVE: Future Islands "The Tower" (The Late Show, 2024)

Future Islands released their newest album People Who Aren't There Anymore this past Friday, following 2020's As Long As You Are. The Baltimore-based synth-pop group took inspiration from a painting by New Mexico-based artist Beedallo for the album's title, and Beedallo's painting Fading Memory of a Face is featured as the album cover. The album was written and recorded between 2020 and 2023, and the band started sharing music from the collection in 2021.

Future Islands recently appeared on an airing of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote People Who Aren't There Anymore, and performed their single "The Tower". Watch the video here!