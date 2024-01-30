© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: Future Islands "The Tower" (The Late Show, 2024)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 30, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Future Islands released their newest album People Who Aren't There Anymore this past Friday, following 2020's As Long As You Are. The Baltimore-based synth-pop group took inspiration from a painting by New Mexico-based artist Beedallo for the album's title, and Beedallo's painting Fading Memory of a Face is featured as the album cover. The album was written and recorded between 2020 and 2023, and the band started sharing music from the collection in 2021.

Future Islands recently appeared on an airing of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote People Who Aren't There Anymore, and performed their single "The Tower". Watch the video here!
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior