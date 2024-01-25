SoundTRAX: "Blue Valentine"

This week in 2010 the film Blue Valentine premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie chronicles the relationship of a young couple, Cindy and Dean, played by Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling, from the beginning of their courtship to the gradual unraveling of their marriage.

It's an honest look at what happens after the meet-cute, when kids come along and ambitions and goals change, and how you either evolve and grow together or implode.

Williams and Gosling are both outstanding and will break your heart in the roles. Williams was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Actress, and Gosling received a Golden Globe nod as well.

The music is particularly beautiful, which isn't surprising as it was composed by experimental band, Grizzly Bear.

Initially tapped to provide entirely new music for the film, time wouldn't allow it, so the band contributed songs from their most recent two albums at the time, Yellow House from 2006, as well as 2009's Veckatimest. The band also composed several instrumental versions of those same tunes to complement the film.

You also get Gosling singing a playful version of a Mills Brothers classic from 1944, "You Always Hurt the One You Love," plus the tune that acts as the couple's song in the movie, "You and Me" by a long-lost, one-off group called Penny and the Quarters— which got a whole second life due to it's use in the film.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, I have to go with one of Grizzly Bear's divine contributions.

From Blue Valentine, it's Grizzly Bear with "Foreground."