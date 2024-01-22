© 2024 Louisville Public Media

David Alan Grier on The Color Purple: "I love being carried away by a movie"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 22, 2024 at 8:21 PM EST

David Alan Grier on The Color Purple, A Soldier’s Play, & The American Society of Magical Negroes

David Alan Grier joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his role in the latest film version of The Color Purple and his collaboration with Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane. Grier (In Living Color, Jumanji, Dreamgirls) shares insights into his career, how he was inspired by Michael Keaton in the 80s, and his experience playing Santa Claus in the Prime Video film. Talking about his role in The Color Purple, Grier digs into portraying Shug’s dad, the Rev. Samuel Avery, and the unique experience of recording the music before acting the role. Additionally, Grier discusses his involvement in A Soldier’s Play and his upcoming movie, The American Society of Magical Negroes.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

