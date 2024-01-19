Today's ear X-tacy: Soul II Soul "Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)"

British R&B band Soul II Soul had international success with “Back To Life” the second single to be released from their 1999 album, Keep On Movin’. In America, the song went to #1 on the Dance and R&B charts, #1 in the UK, and became the group’s biggest hit.

Soul ll Soul singer and songwriter Caron Wheeler shared: "Back to Life" came about from my own pain and I nearly died... I nearly died and literally came back to life and I was mad, because where I had gone in between that was so wonderful... but I basically didn't pass over at that point... I was mad, I was like, "Why do you want me here? However do you want me? What do you need from me?" You know, I was talking to my creator, but it sounds like a party song on the record.”

Soul II Soul won their first Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal with the song in 1990.

We want to wish Caron Wheeler a very happy 61st birthday today!