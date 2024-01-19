© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: Soul II Soul "Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:15 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

British R&B band Soul II Soul had international success with “Back To Life” the second single to be released from their 1999 album, Keep On Movin’. In America, the song went to #1 on the Dance and R&B charts, #1 in the UK, and became the group’s biggest hit.

Soul ll Soul singer and songwriter Caron Wheeler shared: "Back to Life" came about from my own pain and I nearly died... I nearly died and literally came back to life and I was mad, because where I had gone in between that was so wonderful... but I basically didn't pass over at that point... I was mad, I was like, "Why do you want me here? However do you want me? What do you need from me?" You know, I was talking to my creator, but it sounds like a party song on the record.”

Soul II Soul won their first Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal with the song in 1990.

We want to wish Caron Wheeler a very happy 61st birthday today!
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.