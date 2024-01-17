© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Bangles "If She Knew What She Wants"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 17, 2024 at 6:27 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, actress, author, and founding member of The Bangles, Susanna Hoffs was born January 17, 1959.

In addition to her successful career with The Bangles and work as a solo artist, she recently released her first novel, This Bird Has Flown, a romantic comedy about a struggling musician.

We want to wish Susanna a very happy birthday! In her honor we’re playing “If She Knew What She Wants” as today’s ear X-tacy.
