Today's ear X-tacy: The Bangles "If She Knew What She Wants"

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, actress, author, and founding member of The Bangles, Susanna Hoffs was born January 17, 1959.

In addition to her successful career with The Bangles and work as a solo artist, she recently released her first novel, This Bird Has Flown, a romantic comedy about a struggling musician.

We want to wish Susanna a very happy birthday! In her honor we’re playing “If She Knew What She Wants” as today’s ear X-tacy.