listen hear! Song of the Day: Aaron Lee Tasjan "Horror Of It All"

Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan has shared news about his highly anticipated new album, Stellar Evolution, with the lead single and video, “Horror Of It All.”

About the song, Tasjan said: “When I think of what scares me the most about ‘being myself,’ is that I’ll get rejected for it. This song examines the concepts of both rejection and self-acceptance through metaphors of childhood playground heartbreak and the dramatic nature of the teenage experience. The story is being told through the eyes of a young queer person.”

“I wanted to use experiences from childhood in the song because I feel like those heartaches are the ones that are truly everlasting. In life, we have to deal with and learn from the heartbreaks of our youth. Those lessons stay with us because the pain of the experience can be processed but the memory of it happening always remains.”

A press release describes Stellar Evolution as a “celestial collection of sonically expansive anthems, connecting the far away universes of slacker indie rock, hyper-pop and new wave.” It will be released April 12 on Blue Élan Records.

Watch the Teen Wolf-inspired, Curtis Wayne Millard-created music video below.