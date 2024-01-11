SoundTRAX: "Marie Antoinette"

You would be forgiven if you didn't rush out to see Kirsten Dunst in Marie Antoinette when it was first released in 2006. A costume drama painting a sympathetic, giggly portrait of the young woman who would eventually become the Queen of France? It's a hard sell.

At least it was written and directed by Sofia Coppola, who had proven with 1999's The Virgin Suicides and Lost in Translation in 2003 that her spot behind the camera was well-earned.

If you're looking for historical accuracy, this ain't the movie for you. You'll see Converse kicks along with the period costumes.

Coppola was quoted as saying, "It is not a lesson of history. It is an interpretation documented, but carried by my desire for covering the subject differently."

It is indeed a highly stylized production, with the period setting of the 18th century juxtaposed with new wave and post punk music.

And that, my friends, is my favorite part.

Love or hate the film, the soundtrack is pure fun.

Yes there are some era-appropriate classical offerings, but you also get a couple of electronic tracks from Aphex Twin and Squarepusher.

I, however, am all about the classics from The Cure, Gang of Four, Adam and the Ants, New Order and Bow Wow Wow. There are also more recent songs from The Strokes, Air and The Radio Dept.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection it's a post-punk favorite from an iconic British band's debut album— but this time enhanced by the addition of strings at the beginning.

From Marie Antoinette, it's Siouxsie and the Banshees with "Hong Kong Garden."