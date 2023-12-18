© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: T.Rex "Bang A Gong (Get It On)"

December 18, 2023

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

This week in 1971, British rock band T. Rex scored their first #1 album in the UK with Electric Warrior. It was the group’s sixth LP overall, and their second since frontman Marc Bolan changed the band’s name from Tyrannosaurus Rex to T. Rex. Electric Warrior has been widely cited as a turning point in the evolution of glam-rock.

“Bang A Gong” was the second chart-topper for T. Rex on the UK Singles Chart, and hit the #10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart in the US. In America, it was re-titled "Bang a Gong (Get It On)" to avoid confusion with a song of the same name by the group Chase.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted T. Rex posthumously in 2020.
