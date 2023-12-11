One Man Symphony Shawn Phillips in concert Dec. 15 at Headliners and in conversation on WFPK

Remarkable man, brilliant musician, Shawn Phillips is a one man Symphony on stage. He describes what he does with technology and his guitars when he'll play at Headliners Music Hall on December 15th, 2023. At 80 years old, he has lived a rich life and met (and played with!) a lot of legends along the way: Ravi Shankar, George Harrison, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, and many more. He is still going strong! He tells us some great stories from the past, what he's excited about right now, and does some tech speak on modern technology. I've also included a song from his 2018 album Continuance and Herbie Hancock's version of John Lennon's "Imagine" so you can hear his reaction to it and the stories listening to it spawned. Tyrone Cotton will be opening for Shawn at Headliners this Friday, Dec. 15th.