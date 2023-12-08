© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The English Beat "I Confess"

John Timmons
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

"I confess I ruined three lives. I did not care until I found out one of them was mine."

"I Confess" is a 1982 song written and recorded by The English Beat. It was released as a single from the band's third and final studio album, Special Beat Service.

English Beat frontman Dave Wakeling said his inspiration for the song came from personal experiences, sensationalized stories that he had read in magazines, and conversations he had overheard. He has said, ‘'I Confess' was only partly autobiographical. “

WFPK is proud to present The English Beat on Saturday December 9th at the Mercury Ballroom!
Music
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
