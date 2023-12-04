© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Southern Indiana band Cliffs give us a beautiful track with "Golden"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 4, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST
Rowan Stewart
Five guys from five towns make up the mostly Southern Indiana band Cliffs. They just released their third single "Golden" after working with producer Tom Bukovac in Bloomington, IN where they've been recording their debut album. Seth Jenkins (guitar) and Steven Pierce (bass) are both from Floyd County, with Chris McConnell (singer) of Bloomington, Steve Kovach (guitar) of Cleveland, and Rowan Stewart (drums) of Indianapolis. They are based out of Southern Indiana and always record / rehearse either in Floyd's Knobs or in Bloomington. That's a lot of coordination but they pull it off splendidly as you can hear in their latest single "Golden" which is now streaming.
Tags
Music WFPK
