Everclear’s Art Alexakis on adversity, youth, & why he's finished with making albums

Art Alexakis, the frontman of Everclear, sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band's latest offering, 'Live At The Whiskey A Go Go.' Alexakis announces a shift in focus from album-making to concentrating on singles and live releases. Delving into Everclear's lyrical narratives, Alexakis unveils the hidden stories within their catalog, offering insights into the creation of iconic tracks like 'Father of Mine' and 'Local God,' the latter crafted for Baz Luhrmann’s 'Romeo + Juliet.'

The interview unfolds with a journey back to the band's debut LP, 'World of Noise,' exploring the enduring excitement of tracks like 'Nervous and Weird' and 'Fire Maple Song.' The live album, featuring two new studio cuts, 'Year of the Tiger' and 'Sing Away' (the latter featuring Alexakis's own daughter in the music video), becomes a focal point for discussing the artist's inclination for writing about the hardships of youth and personal battles. The "Santa Monica" frontman goes on to express his desire for deluxe editions of 'Sparkle & Fade' and 'Songs For An American Movie' for their upcoming anniversaries, offering a glimpse into what the band's future might hold outside of tradition LP releases.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.