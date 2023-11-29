© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Grace Potter "Ready Set Go"

John Timmons
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

We’re digging deeper into Grace Potter’s fantastic new album, Mother Road, with the song, ”Ready Set Go.”

Commenting on the track, Potter says: “‘Ready Set Go’ is one of the very first songs I wrote for Mother Road. I’d been driving solo for about a week and I must’ve been desperate for some company because any time I stopped, I got this bizarre urge to jump in every car, truck, train or bus I saw drive by! While I didn’t indulge that highly questionable and risky idea in reality, I did explore it through song...and my imaginary co-pilots took me down some very unexpected roads.”
