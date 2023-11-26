© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: J Mascis "Can't Believe We're Here"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 26, 2023
Jeffrey Fowler
/
Sub Pop

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Dinosaur Jr. fromtman J Mascis has announced his new solo album, What Do We Do Now, with the lead single, “Can’t Believe We’re Here”. The 10-track record is set for release February 2 via Sub Pop. It’s his first solo full-length since 2018’s Elastic Days.

In a press release, Mascis says, “When I’m writing for the band, I’m always trying to think of doing things Lou and Murph would fit into. For myself, I’m thinking more about what I can do with just an acoustic guitar, even for the leads. Of course, this time, I added full drums and electric leads, although the rhythm parts are still all acoustic. Usually, I try to do the solo stuff more simply so I can play it by myself, but I really wanted to add the drums. Once that started, everything else just fell into place. So it ended up sounding a lot more like a band record. I dunno why I did that exactly, but it’s just what happened.”

For the new project, Mascis invited Ken Maiuri of the B-52’s to play keyboards and Matthew “Doc” Dunn to add steel guitar on a few of the tracks.

With the album announcement comes a music video for the new song featuring appearances by Fred Armisen, David Cross, and many others. Watch below:
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
