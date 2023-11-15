© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Echo & The Bunnymen "Bring On The Dancing Horses"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 15, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


Today in 1978 Echo & the Bunnymen made their performance debut at Eric's Club in Liverpool, England, opening for The Teardrop Explodes.

Fast forward to July 5, 1992. The band appeared at the Phoenix Hill Tavern in Louisville, Kentucky. Perhaps you were fortunate to see that show?

Seems appropriate to play “Bring On The Dancing Horses” as today’s ear X-tacy.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
