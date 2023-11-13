© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Honky Tonk Swagger swirls in J.K. Mabry's new song "Half Past Late"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published November 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
Kentucky singer/songwriter J. K. Mabry just released his song "Half Past Late" with a bit of Texas style Honky Tonk and dance hall swagger. With pedal steel and backup from his band The Maybes, the song has a catchy hook with the resonant vocals of J.K. It'll be part of a new album called Out of State due this Fall. The new album was produced by Dave Chale of Deadbird Studio here in Louisville. More songs are on the way but for now, check out "Half Past Late" now streaming.
