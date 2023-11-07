© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Becca Mancari finds a new kind of confidence with self-produced album Left Hand

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST
Becca Mancari
TidalMag
Becca Mancari

Becca Mancari is an indie folk musician but don't hold them to that. They're having a very exciting time experimenting with all kinds of genres as evidenced on their new album Left Hand. The album also explores struggles with a culture that doesn't readily accept gender-fluid, non-binary, or queer artists. Becca knows first hand how difficult it can be, growing up in a religious fundamentalist home. We talk about those struggles, the making of the new album where they took the reins to self-produce it, and much more. They also perform some songs live for us.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.