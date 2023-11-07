Becca Mancari finds a new kind of confidence with self-produced album Left Hand

Becca Mancari is an indie folk musician but don't hold them to that. They're having a very exciting time experimenting with all kinds of genres as evidenced on their new album Left Hand. The album also explores struggles with a culture that doesn't readily accept gender-fluid, non-binary, or queer artists. Becca knows first hand how difficult it can be, growing up in a religious fundamentalist home. We talk about those struggles, the making of the new album where they took the reins to self-produce it, and much more. They also perform some songs live for us.