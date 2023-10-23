© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

The Breeders: "Cannonball was so weird to be a radio hit"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published October 23, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT
WNRN Interns

The Breeders on 30 Years of Last Splash, J Mascis-Assist, & Kim Deal Solo Album

The Breeders join Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their indie classic, 'Last Splash.' Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson take us on a journey through the making of this iconic album, shedding light on the near-mythological level of experimentation that contributed to its sound.

Discover how 'The Weird 90s' paved the way for their surprising worldwide hit, 'Cannonball,' and get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of this track. From there, the band shares a story of believing the original analog tapes were gone, only to be rescued by an industry friend who helped locate a secondary version. This discovery led to the unveiling of previously unreleased gems like 'Go Man Go' and an alternate version of 'Divine Hammer,' featuring the legendary J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. on lead vocals.

Oh, and did we mention that Kim Deal has a solo album in the works? That and tour dates featuring Belly makes for an interview packed with all of the nostalgic goodness you could ask for.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.