The Breeders: "Cannonball was so weird to be a radio hit"

The Breeders join Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their indie classic, 'Last Splash.' Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson take us on a journey through the making of this iconic album, shedding light on the near-mythological level of experimentation that contributed to its sound.

Discover how 'The Weird 90s' paved the way for their surprising worldwide hit, 'Cannonball,' and get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of this track. From there, the band shares a story of believing the original analog tapes were gone, only to be rescued by an industry friend who helped locate a secondary version. This discovery led to the unveiling of previously unreleased gems like 'Go Man Go' and an alternate version of 'Divine Hammer,' featuring the legendary J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. on lead vocals.

Oh, and did we mention that Kim Deal has a solo album in the works? That and tour dates featuring Belly makes for an interview packed with all of the nostalgic goodness you could ask for.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.