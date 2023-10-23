© 2023 Louisville Public Media

A Pulitzer Prize, A New Album, What's Next for Rhiannon Giddens?

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
I would need a few pages, if not the size of a book, to tell you all of the accomplishments of musician, composer, music historian, artistic director, and actress Rhiannon Giddens. But here's a few highlights: one of the founding members of The Carolina Chocolate Drops, artistic director of Yo Yo Ma's Silk Road Ensemble, featured in several music related documentaries including Ken Burn's Country Music, winner of 2 Grammy Awards, and a recent Pulitzer Prize for her work on an opera called Omar. Wow! I was thrilled to get to speak with her and find out what else she is doing in addition to asking her about her new album of originals called You're The One.

