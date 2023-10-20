© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: Nine Inch Nails "Head Like A Hole"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 20, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

The brainchild of Trent Reznor, Pretty Hate Machine, the debut album by American industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, was released on October 20, 1989. Production of the record was handled by NIN frontman Reznor and Flood, and released on the independent label, TVT Records.

Reznor has humorously described Pretty Hate Machine as "the all-purpose alternative album," saying that "if you want to stage dive to it, you can, but if you're a big Depeche Mode fan, you can get what you need out of it as well." Reznor added: "I like electronic music, but I like it to have some aggression. That 'first wave' of electro music – Human League and Devo – that's the easiest way to use it. To be able to get some humanity and aggression into it in a cool way, that's the thing ... Pretty Hate Machine is a record you can listen to and get more out of each time.”

Pretty Hate Machine has been certified triple-platinum, selling over three million copies. It’s one of the first independently released albums to do so, and was included on several lists of the best releases of the 1980s.

The album contained many classic tracks including, “Down In It,” Sin,” and the lead track, “Head Like A Hole,” - today’s ear X-tacy.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.