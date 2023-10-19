SoundTRAX: "From Dusk Till Dawn"

Today's ghoulish SoundTRAX selection is from 1996: From Dusk Till Dawn.

It was directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Quentin Tarantino, inspired by a story by Robert Kurtzman.

Look, we've talked about this before. I am not in the Tarantino Fan Club. I have a very low threshold for violence and find him off-putting in a myriad of ways.

But 90s era George Clooney is a magnificent thing and the soundtrack is even better, so I'm making an exception.

And don't get me started on the fact that I'm supposed to believe Tarantino and Clooney are brothers.

Yep, criminal brothers who take a family hostage so they can get into Mexico only to— wait for it— become stuck in a saloon filled with vampires.

You know. That old story.

Before I start giggling, let me move on to the music, which is truly fantastic.

You get a lot of excellent Texas blues from the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Jimmie Vaughan, and ZZ Top, plus tunes from the criminally underrated Blasters and longtime WFPK favorites The Mavericks. There's also a couple of songs from the film's composer, Graeme Revell, plus a contribution from The Leftovers.

But I can't resist the Chicano rock band Tito & Tarantula, who not only contribute two pivotal tunes to the movie, they also appear as the house band in the aforementioned vampire-laden saloon.

So today's SoundTRAX selection is Tito & Tarantula with "Angry Cockroaches (Cucarachas Enojadas)" from the film From Dusk Till Dawn.

Movie trailer NSFW: