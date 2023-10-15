© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Michael C Hall: "Its none of my business what our songs mean"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published October 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT

Michael C. Hall & Princess Goes on Driving Music, Mysterious Lyrics, & Keytar Solos

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, Princess Goes, fronted by actor Michael C. Hall (known for 'Dexter' and 'Six Feet Under'), and featuring talents like Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie) and Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood), delve into their latest release, 'Come Of Age.' The band's formation was a fortuitous accident that led them in shared musical directions, allowing them to explore more experimental avenues while crafting what might be their most radio-friendly set to date.

Hall shares the stories behind the mythical lyrics of several tracks and reveals the origins of 'Glasswing,' a song born from an internal creative dispute. The conversation also touches on how the record creates an ideal soundtrack for long drives, and how the meaning behind some of their songs continue to be a mystery to even themselves.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

