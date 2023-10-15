Michael C Hall: "Its none of my business what our songs mean"

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, Princess Goes, fronted by actor Michael C. Hall (known for 'Dexter' and 'Six Feet Under'), and featuring talents like Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie) and Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood), delve into their latest release, 'Come Of Age.' The band's formation was a fortuitous accident that led them in shared musical directions, allowing them to explore more experimental avenues while crafting what might be their most radio-friendly set to date.

Hall shares the stories behind the mythical lyrics of several tracks and reveals the origins of 'Glasswing,' a song born from an internal creative dispute. The conversation also touches on how the record creates an ideal soundtrack for long drives, and how the meaning behind some of their songs continue to be a mystery to even themselves.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.