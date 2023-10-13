IT'S ALIVE: Stevie Wonder "Superstition" (Germany, 1974)

Today is one of the rare and infamous occurrences of Friday, the 13th. The day is well-known for being an unlucky day and happens at least once every year. The Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, North Carolina estimated that 17–21 million United States citizens are affected by this superstition. Many people avoid making important decisions, long distance traveling, and sometimes even getting out of bed, in fear of what misfortune might come with that feared square on the calendar.

There are many explanations for the origin of the phenomenon, including a Norse myth about 12 gods who had a dinner party without inviting the trickster god Loki. The destruction caused in his jealous rage has been cited as the source for the unlucky happenings on this day.

In 1972, Stevie Wonder penned a famous song warning people of putting their faith in such matters. "Superstition" has become one of his most iconic songs, often played on days like today, and all month long during the Halloween season. This performance is from Wonder's 1974 appearance on the German TV program Musikladen/Beat Club.