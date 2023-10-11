Dolphins, Cattle, and Hollywood, this video has it all from Nolia Noon in "Oklahoma"

© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT
Louisville band Nolia Noon just released a new video for their third single "Oklahoma" from their Holeboy album and it has it all: dolphins, cattle, red cars, Mt. Everest, and the Hollywood sign, plus more, packed into 2:29 minutes of frenetic energy. Nolia Noon features Jared Foos on guitar and vocals and Nick Beach on drums. The video was made with a green screen in their rehearsal space. It was directed by Z who is also a tattoo artist. They obviously had fun making the short film and you will too while watching it! Holeboy is out and streaming now.

