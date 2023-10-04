Westlife on Pure Pop Music, Billy Joel Vibes, & Their First North American Tour

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, the iconic Irish group Westlife opens up about their monumental North American tour, marking a milestone in their 25-year career. Members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, and Shane Filan share their exhilaration at the immediate sell-out of tour dates, reflecting on their remarkable journey and the sage advice they received from Simon Cowell in their early years.

The discussion also delves into their latest album, 'Wild Dreams,' which signals a return to their pure pop music roots. Westlife provides insights into the creative process and the unique experience of working with a new generation of songwriters who grew up listening to their music. They reflect on the immense success brought by their rendition of 'You Raise Me Up,' and the discovery of a Billy Joel-inspired vibe in their song 'Magic.'

Additionally, the band offers their perspectives on the influence of K-Pop and current pop trends, revealing what they find intriguing in today's ever-evolving musical landscape.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.