Medium Build: "I feel less judgmental, less interested in merit"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nick Carpenter, known professionally as Medium Build, stopped by the WFPK Studio before kicking off his current tour at Zanzabar here in Louisville, KY. He talked about using music as "currency" to spend bonus time with his mom, how studying songwriting in school was a double-edged sword, and how moving to Alaska changed his life. He also spoke about how is new deal with Slowplay / Island Records has affected how he handles his art.

The intimate and vulnerable musician opened and closed the appearance with performances of "Gimme Back My Soul" and his newest single "Cuz of U", respectively. Listen to the full interview and performance, and watch a special live performance from Alaska above.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
