Idina Menzel: "Dance & disco have always been supportive of women's voices"

"In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, the Broadway legend Idina Menzel invites us into the world of 'Drama Queen,' her long-awaited album of new material since her 2016 self-titled LP. With a career that has spanned both stage and screen, Menzel's return to music is a dazzling affair that embraces the disco era's glitz and glamour.

Menzel shares her inspirations, drawing from iconic artists like Barbra Streisand, Donna Summer, and Cher, who have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. She offers insights into her collaboration with musical luminaries Nile Rodgers and Jake Shears, highlighting the creative sparks that ignited the album's disco-inspired sound.

The conversation takes us behind the scenes, unraveling the stories behind tracks like 'Make Me Hate Me,' 'Move,' and 'Beast.' Menzel's authenticity shines as she explains why it was essential for her to reclaim and redefine the concept of being a 'drama queen.' She firmly believes that there's no need to apologize for experiencing intense emotions and encourages others to embrace their authentic selves.

Dive into the musical world of Idina Menzel, where drama meets disco, and big emotions take center stage, unapologetically.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.