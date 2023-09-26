The Music of Tim Krekel Lives On with an upcoming Tribute at Vernon Lanes

Musicians coming together to not only honor one of the greatest Louisville songwriters, Tim Krekel, but to also help one of his former bandmates, Mike Murphy, is what community is all about. Mike was the saxophone player in The Tim Krekel Orchestra (TKO) for many years and a beloved member and friend to many. Mike has been going through some serious health issues and his friends are stepping up to raise money and support with the help of MERF - musicians emergency relief fund, on October 1st at Vernon Lanes. Tim Krekel passed away in 2009 but his music lives on thanks to so many who continue to cover his songs. Organizer David Benson, who was a friend to Tim and his family, says:

"With the diminishment of COVID I started thinking about revisiting the old Krekfest. But it occurred to me how many bands play some of Tim's music every week around town. I realized that his music was still as alive and important today as ever. So my vision became, not a tribute to a friend who has passed, but a celebration of his very much alive music! With the blessings of Tim's heirs, I contacted some of these groups, all of whom had some connection to Tim. And this Celebration was born. Each group will perform a full set of Tim's songs. As this coincides with his old band mate, Mike Murphy, being in need, it was a no brainer what we would do with the proceeds. The cherry on top was securing the use of the aptly named Underground at Vernon Lanes. which is where we held Tim's wake. We may well hold another Krekfest tribute sometime in the future that would be more inclusive for local musicians. But this time we celebrate!"

The show poster lists the incredible set of artists for the event below. I've also included a song by TKO called "I Won't Leave You Alone" from the 2007 album Soul Season.