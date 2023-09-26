SoundTRAX: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

"It's astounding, time is fleeting..."

It certainly is because The Rocky Horror Picture Show turns 48 today!

While some moviegoers in 1975 didn't know what to think about the film— seriously, it totally flopped— it has gone on to become even more than a cult classic today. In fact, because of almost endless screenings ever since, it's considered the longest-running release in film history.

Yes, certain terminology hasn't aged well. But the joy of the film has always been the interactive aspect. (I bet many of you caught a screening or two at the old Vogue Theater, tossing rice and toast at the appropriate moments!)

And the cast is terrific, with early performances from future Oscar winner Susan Sarandon as well as Barry Bostwick. You also get Meatloaf, of course, as Eddie.

I think we can all agree Tim Curry's Dr. Frank-N-Furter dominates the madness. It's impossible to imagine anyone playing the role better.

And come on, the music is everything, and that is almost entirely due to Rocky Horror creator, Richard O'Brien, who also memorably played Riff Raff.

O'Brien wrote every single memorable, ridiculous song, from "Dammit Janet" to "Hot Patootie," to "I'm Going Home."

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, prepare to sing and dance along to the obvious choice.

For the 48th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, it's O'Brien with Patricia Quinn as Magenta, and Little Nell as Columbia, and "Time Warp."