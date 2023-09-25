The Hives: "You can be the best musician when you've never done it before"

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, the Swedish rock band The Hives delves into their new album, 'The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons,' marking their triumphant return after an 11-year hiatus. Led by Howlin' Pelle Almqvist and Nicholaus Arson, The Hives are no strangers to the spotlight. With a career spanning three decades, they have consistently delivered electrifying performances and infectious rock anthems that have cemented their status as rock royalty.

Howlin' Pelle and Nicholaus open up about the challenges and moments of reflection during the long hiatus, expressing how this album might (or might not) be a poignant nod to their 30th anniversary in the music industry. Their desire to keep creating music that captures the spirit of youth over maturity remains unwavering.

The conversation offers a glimpse into the creative process behind the album's standout tracks, including the enigmatic 'Bogus Operandi' and the explosive 'The Bomb.' The Hives also share memorable anecdotes, from braving a scorching 110-degree show in Italy to receiving a major compliment from fellow musicians, The Drums.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.