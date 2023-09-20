© 2023 Louisville Public Media

The Last Rays of Summer are captured in "Lightning In A Bottle" by Flagship Romance

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published September 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
Flagship Romance
Abe Dieckman
Flagship Romance

Jordyn Jackson and Shawn Fisher are Flagship Romance, a folk-pop duo, now based in Louisville, KY. They just released their second single called "Lightning In A Bottle" and shared a great animated video of it by Abe Dieckman. The song was produced by Lee Miles Buchanan and will appear on their upcoming double album called Flagship Romance. The feel good song captures the last rays of summer as we transition to the first whiffs of Fall...or is it pumpkin spice? The song is now streaming.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
